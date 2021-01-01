Hard Candy Glitter Stay Primer,

From hard candy
The Hard Candy Poppin Pigments Glitter Stay Primer is specially formulated to be the first step in applying Hard Candy Poppin Pigments Loose Glitter Trios. Poppin Pigments Glitter Stay Primer helps loose pigments and glitters adhere to skin and last all day. This glitter primer can be used on lips, face, or eyes, so that you can add some dazzle wherever you want. Prevent glitter and pigment transfer and fallout day and night with this Hard Candy Poppin Pigments Glitter Stay Primer. It’s easy to apply – simply apply an even layer on skin where you will be adding any Hard Candy Poppin Pigments. Once the glue begins to dry and get tacky, apply your desired amount of loose glitter or pigment on top of the glue. Once the glue dries completely, it will create a transfer-proof, long-wearing hold on skin. Use Hard Candy Poppin Pigments Glitter Stay Primer with Hard Candy Poppin Pigments Loose Glitters to add sparkle to eyes, lips, brows, or cheekbones.