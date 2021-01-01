From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Gleston Love Seats, Black
Advertisement
HIGH STYLE LOVESEAT: Reserved exclusively for those with a penchant for high-glam home decor, this ultra-chic loveseat is dressed to impress with a clean-lined profile that simply works NAILHEAD TRIM: This ultra-chic loveseat with a clean-lined profile, 2-over-2 cushion styling and sleek track arms is accented with nailhead trim. Abstract patterned throw pillows add to the posh appeal CONTEMPORARY STYLING: Easy on the eyes and alluring to the touch, this decidedly contemporary loveseat is covered in a low-pile soft velvet that’s impossible to resist PERFECT SIZE: Put the accent on style with this loveseat measuring 61" W x 38" D x 37" H. Not too big or too small, it’s a perfect addition to your seating area ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Simply lay item on back to remove shipping cleats and screw in feet for instant enjoyment. Screwdriver (not included) required. Fits through doorways 32” or wider