Gracie Oaks Glenwood Coffee Table

Glenwood tables feature at trestle style base and Resysta wood grain tops for amazing style that works with many upholtered styles for your backyard oasis. Resysta is a revolutionary material that has the look and feel of natural wood, but is developed using a combination of rice husks, mineral oil and salts. The quality is unrivaled. While natural woodd and teak fades, splinters and begins to deteriorate, Resysta is awarded, water-resistant, fade resistant, long-lasting, low maintenance, recyclable and sustainable. No wonder why Resysta is known as "the better wood