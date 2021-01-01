Southern Enterprises Glenda Side Table, Metallic Gold:Evokes 1920s luxury with juxtaposition of metal, glass, and mirrorFeatures 2 fixed display shelvesGlam styleMetallic gold finishOverall: 22" W x 18" D x 26.75" HAssembly requiredTabletop: 22" W x 18" D x 26" HShelves (inside frame supports): 20.75" W x 16.75" D x 7"/14.25" H (glass/mirror)Clearance: 20.75" W x 17" D x 3" HApprox. weight: 25 lb.Supports up to: 35 lb. (per tabletop/shelves)Materials: plated iron, 5mm clear tempered glass, 5mm mirrorModel# WM585654