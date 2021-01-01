Glenbrook Brown Cherry and Ivory Counter Height Dining Table

Part of Glenbrook Collection from Furniture of AmericaCrafted from solid wood and wood veneersBrown cherry finishPedestal baseClean linear lines with cozy brown cherry hues.Simplistic in design but high in style, this transitional style counter height set features clean, linear lines with cozy brown cherry hues. The ivory linen seats are lined with nailhead trim for a rustic flair that brings the farmhouse in. The pedes tal base and corner rivet details complete this homey design for a look that will prove to be a hit in any dining setting.