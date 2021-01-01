From galanz
Galanz GLCMKA07RDR-07 Microwave Oven, LED Lighting, Pull Handle Design, Child Lock,Retro Red, 0.7 Cu.Ft
Advertisement
【700W WITH 6 VARIABLE POWER LEVELS】 Galanz 0.7 Cu.Ft, 700 watts microwave oven with lighting pull handle, microwave oven offers six power level to cook. It is easy to defrost. 【DEFROST & LED DISPLAY】For all your frozen foods, defrost by time or weight so you can enjoy more flavorful foods. Easy-to-read LED display clearly shows remaining cooking time. And when the cooking procedure have finished, three beeps sound will be heard. 【360°ROTATING EVENLY HEATING】360° heating and rotation of glass turntable during operation helps cook food more evenly and then improves the cooking efficiency. So you will enjoy fresh and delicious food within a short time. 【INTERIOR LIGHT & CHILD LOCK】 Interior light for checking the status without having to open the doors. The safety lock prevents unsupervised operation by children. Lock the control panel using the child safety lock option to prevent accidental use or access by children. 【PACKAGE INCLUDES】 1 x Countertop Microwave Oven; 1 x Glass Tray; 1 x Roller Ring; 1 x Shaft; 1 x Power Cord.