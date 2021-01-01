Glasses Set Of 4 -Premium 11OZ Old Fashioned Cocktail Glasses-Thick Weighted Bottom Rocks Glasses - Perfect For Scotch, Bourbon And Old Fashioned Cock

Classic DesingDesigned with a Thick, weighted bottom and to accommodate oversized ice cubes/whiskey stones, your crystal rocks glass will hold a full 11 ounces of your favorite drink.The Best Quality Lead Free CrystalMade with only the best quality lead-free crystal, the world's most transparent and lustrous glass, these modern whiskey tumblers sparkle beautifully in the light .Solid And Durableour cocktail glasses are Heavier than others and gives you a real sense of strength and substantiality, they are virtually unbreakable and dishwasher safe, also durable enough to retain Its sparkle for many years to come.Perfect Capacity11 oz capacity is suitable for virtually any type of drink with enough room for average ice block. Perfect for malt scotch, bourbon, beer,vodka, old fashioned cocktails and gin.Crafted for Classic Whiskey Drinking ExperienceThe classic whiskey glass have ample capacity to perfectly savor multiple shots of your best whisky, scotch or bourbon. Wide, crafted opening puts the nose at the optimum angle to capture the subtle flavors and aroma whiskey.The Perfect Gift for Any Whiskey LoverAll our’s whiskey glasses come in premium gift packaging ,the perfect gifts for men or women on birthdays, mothers orfathers day, engagement, wedding anniversary, christening or christmas.