Purchase Gold Glass Rustic Vase Set at Michaels. com. Use them as flower arrangement containers or as centerpieces on top of dressers and side tables in the bedroom or living room. This is a 2-piece Indian-made glass vase set with a glazed design that you can display in modern or rustic interior settings. Put flowers in them, or use them as stand-alone tabletop decorations. Their two-layer texture look also captures attention on top of wall dressers, with books on shelves, and next to wall mirrors. Details: Gold Tall vase: 12.25" x 7.25" Small vase: 9.25" x 6" 1" and 2" mouth openings 2 vases Blown glass No drainage holes For indoor use | Gold Glass Rustic Vase Set By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®