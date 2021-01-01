Great addition to homes with industrial and contemporary interiors. Use it as an accent piece in the living room, library, bedroom, waiting areas, or hallways of you home. A compact friendly table providing you with additional storage space any where in your home. This item comes shipped in one carton. Each side table features a cage base. Suitable for indoor use only. These cylinder side tables come as a set of 3. Contemporary design Grayson Lane Black Glass Round End Table Stainless Steel | 92161