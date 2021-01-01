Glass Leaf 1-Light Armed Sconce
Description
Features:Product Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: FrostedShade Shape: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: Integrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: Recommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Bulb Base: Voltage: Finish: Antique GoldPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: Switch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Modern & ContemporaryGlass Component: YesGlass Type: FrostedBack Plate Included: YesCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Suitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Life Stage: AdultCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesCE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: ETL Listed: cUL Listed: MET Listed: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: FIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 10.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 10.5Shade Width - Side to Side: 7Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 5Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: NoCord Cover Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: Back Plate Width - Side to Side: Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: