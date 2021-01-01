4.9" H Glass Bowl Pendant Shade ( Screw On )

Features:Large glass shadeSuitable for dry locationProduct Type: Pendant shadeAttachment Type: Screw onShape: BowlColor (Color: Burgundy): BurgundyPrimary Material: GlassPrimary Material Details: Country of Origin: ChinaShade Details: Print or patternedFitter Included: YesTheme: PatternStyle: Modern & ContemporarySpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.9Overall Width - Side to Side: 4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Fitter Size: 0.875Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: Color: Burgundy