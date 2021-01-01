Glass Bowl By Serving Bowls Set Of 3 Different Sizes (400Ml) (600Ml) (1100Ml) Gold Rim And Irregular Shape. Unique And Elegant For Salad Snacks Popcor

100% Hand BlownHand blown crystal glass is one of the important industries in my hometown.There are more than 300 factories here, and every blowing master has more than10 years' experience, They inject soul into every product, let each artwork has its own unique charm.How to maintain and use?Although we have improved the quality of our products and increased the thickness of the largest diameter,crystal glass should be hold carefully. Try not to put it directly on the table to reduce the risk of the scratch caused by friction.Please clean it after each use. After the water in the bowls evaporates to dry, then wipe the outer wall.Three different size5*5*2.13 in（13.5oz）6.5*6.5*2.44 in（27oz）7.7*7.7*2.83 in（44oz）Easy to CleanWe increased the thickness of the sidewall at the maximum diameter,reducing the risk of breakage for daily use and cleaning.Modern and elegant design beautifully packaged.It could be a prefect gift for your friends.