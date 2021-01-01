Glass and Gold Geometric Orb Florian Table Lamp: Black/Gold by World Market

Task Lamps -A geometric orb fashioned from a luxe metallic-gold frame and clear panes of glass, the Florian table lamp lights up your living space with its sleek and airy design. An included black drum shade adds a touch of drama, softly filtering the light and providing chic contrast with the angular contours of the architectural base. Color:Black > Gold. Also could be used for table lamps,table lamp and shade set,table lamp with drum shade,round glass and gold table lamp,table lamp with black shade,geo table lamp. By Cost Plus World Market.57005965