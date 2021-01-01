From the moroccan room
Glass Abstract Decorative Bowl in Green
Features:Maker's mark on underside.Handcrafted imperial glass jar with lidProduct Type: Decorative BowlColor: GreenMaterial: GlassMaterial Details: Number of Plates or Bowls Included: 1Shape: AbstractTheme: AbstractHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayComes With Stand: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Manufacturing Type: HandmadeSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.5Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No