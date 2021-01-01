From old gringo
Old Gringo Glamis
Advertisement
The skilled leather craftsmanship of the Old Gringo Glamis ankle boot makes it buttery soft and timelessly stylish! Old Gringo Yippee Ki Yay Collection is the fun flirty side of Old Gringo. This collection is a great place to start for those who are just beginning their love affair with cowboy boots. It is a handmade boot, made of quality materials with just a few less embellishments and a simpler design. Lightly distressed handcrafted leather upper. Features star-shaped leather inlays, a leather overlay at the toe, leather lacing, antiqued metal studs. Inside zipper closure for easy on and off. Soft leather lining offers an incredibly comfortable next-to-skin feel. Lightly cushioned leather footbed for added comfort. Stacked leather heel with a scoured finish. Scoured leather outsole with a rubber heel cap for added traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Circumference: 10 in Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.