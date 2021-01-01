Marley Forrest Glam Browns and Tans Solid Polyester 2 in. x 20 in. Throw Pillow, Browns / Tans

Change up color themes or add pop to a simple sofa or bedding display by piling up the pillows in a multitude of colors, textures and patterns. Lifestyles change the way we live and Howard Elliotts mission is to create exceptional products which truly finish a room. Howard Elliott distinguishes itself from the competitors with the effortless adaptability of our product line. Versatility, style and customization are just a few of the features built into every item we produce. Color: Browns / Tans.