From three posts
Gladstone Red Area Rug
Advertisement
Add a farmhouse- and boho-inspired piece on your bare floors with this distressed area rug. It features geometric patterns in subtle, multi-colored hues that create a subtle stage setter wherever you place it. It's made in Turkey from polyester, which helps it stand up to tough stains and spills, and its cotton backing is perfect for rolling out in rooms with floor heating. Plus, it comes with a low 0.25" pile height that's ideal for placing in spots with high foot traffic like the deck, kitchen, or entryway. To keep this area rug in one place, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 3'