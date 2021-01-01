From rosalind wheeler
Gladeview 3 - Piece Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
This particular cappuccino circular dinette table offers an intimate family feeling measuring a diameter of 36 inches. A cozy and high-class cappuccino color allows any kitchen a cozy and friendly experience with the dining table set. With a soft rounded bevel at the edge of the tabletop, this fashionable and comfy small dining table is usually used for hours at a time. To feature the dinette table’s rounded beveled table top, the warm cappuccino finish gives gleam and shadows on the dining room tables's pedestal with various contours and ridges for a classic dinette table set. This particular table set comes with delicate and cleanly made kitchen chairs with a matching cappuccino finish. Kitchen dining chairs with this kitchen table set provide a little bit curved and decorated back that beautifully features the table’s style.