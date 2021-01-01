From hinkley
Glacier Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Grey - Finish: Titanium - (2830TT)
Geometric and smart, the Hinkley Glacier Outdoor Wall Light creates ambient lighting for porches, walkways, doorways and other exterior areas. Its sleek design is constructed from durable aluminum, which offers it the ability to endure in harsh outside weather conditions and the strength that requires. It includes a Clear Seedy glass shade with wave-like grooves and tiny bubbles that almost look like water bubbles. This contemporary and versatile piece complements a variety of design styles. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Titanium