From montana woodworks
Montana Woodworks Glacier Brown King Laser Engraved Bear Motif Spindle Style Bed, Brown with Bear Engraving
Featuring a rustic themed, laser engraved three panel headboard with a unique rustic motif, these spindle style log beds will add a sense of "Exceptional Style" to your bedroom. Handcrafted in Montana using solid, American grown wood, each piece is finished in the unique "Glacier Country" collection style reminiscent of the Grand Lodges of the Rockies, circa 1900. First we remove the outer bark but leave the inner, cambium layer intact for contrast and texture. Final steps include staining and lacquering in a professional eight step spraying process, making this piece as unique as it is functional. The mortise and tenon joinery system employed by our artisans has been used for millennia to join multiple components into a single, solid and strong assembly thus ensuring a truly heirloom quality piece that will last for generations to come. Two log side rails per side increase the strength and rigidity while simultaneously adding value. Some assembly required. 550 pound capacity. Color: Brown with Bear Engraving.