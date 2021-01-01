Justice Design Group GLA-8911-16-WHTW Veneto Luce Single Light 18-3/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Venetian Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall

Justice Design Group GLA-8911-16-WHTW Veneto Luce Single Light 18-3/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Venetian Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes Venetian glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 18-3/4"Width: 5"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel