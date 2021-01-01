Justice Design Group GLA-8751-16-WTFR Veneto Luce 8 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Justice Design Group GLA-8751-16-WTFR Veneto Luce 8 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Veneto Luce - The Veneto Luce Collection incorporates handmade glass shades. Each glass shade is truly a work of art, created by artisans in the historic city of Venice, Italy, where glass-making has been an art form for more than 700 years.Features:Comes with 4.5" cylinder shaped glass shadesUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationBulbs not included with this modelUL Rated for use in damp locationsShades made of Venetian glassSupplemental mounting support required independent of j-boxDimensions:Height: 27"Width: 36"Depth: 16"Canopy Height: 0.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 8Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 480Voltage: 120vSpecifications: Brushed Nickel