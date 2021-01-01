Justice Design Group GLA-8420-16-GLDC-LED4-2800 Veneto Luce 22" Tetra 4 Light Shaded LED Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Justice Design Group GLA-8420-16-GLDC-LED4-2800 Veneto Luce 22" Tetra 4 Light Shaded LED Chandelier Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaVenetian glass shadesUL Rated for damp locationsIncludes 72" of chainIncludes (4) 36w integrated LED(s)1 Year Limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 16.5"Width: 21.5"Canopy Height: 0.75"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 36Wattage: 144Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000kVoltage: 120vLumens: 2800 Brushed Nickel