From elizabeth k
Elizabeth K - GL2694 Embroidered Bodice Glitter A-Line Gown
Advertisement
Please refer to the Junior Size chart Glow like an ethereal vision at your lavish event in this Elizabeth K GL2694 creation. Fascinatingly designed with an embroidered lace spectacle with shimmering jewels this chic ensemble shows a sweetheart neckline stringing from spaghetti straps. Designed with an ornate open back the basque waist streams with jeweled appliques. The glittering skirt cascades fascinatingly into a sweeping denouement. Elevate your status to the top of the best dressed list in this chic Elizabeth K masterpiece. Style: elizabethk_GL2694 Details: Glitter Mesh Spaghetti Straps Embroidered Lace Rhinestones Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Basque Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..