From elizabeth k
Elizabeth K - GL2589 Embellished Deep V-neck A-line Dress
Advertisement
Please refer to the Junior Size chart Show your sophisticated sense of style in this design by Elizabeth K GL2589. This long dress enchants in a sleeveless deep V-neckline with sheer inset at mid-bust. This mesh dress is wrapped at the waist with triple embellished bands. The bodice is styled with a low V-back and has a zipper closure. From the waist begins a full length A-line skirt with a sweep train finish. Go for a timeless and sophisticated look wearing this prominent dress by Elizabeth K. Style: elizabethk_GL2589 Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Sheer inset Triple embellished bands A-line skirt Back zipper V-back Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..