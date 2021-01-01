From elizabeth k

Elizabeth K - GL2338 Embellished Illusion Bateau Jersey Trumpet Dress

$138.00
In stock
Buy at couturecandy

Description

Please refer to the Junior size chart Make a statement with this creation by Elizabeth K GL2338. Beaded and embellished with a fully-covered top. Cascading down the hips and edged the full length skirt. Look fabulous for your formal event in this eccentric design from Elizabeth K. Style: elizabethk_GL2338 Details: Sleeveless Beaded Embellished Illusion bateau neckline Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com