Elizabeth K - GL2333 Mock Two-Piece Sequined Sheath Gown
Please refer to the Junior size chart Radiate a sultry and distinguished aura in this sleek and stylish Elizabeth K GL2333 creation. Covered in a shimmering full sequined fabric this stunning piece showcases a high jewel illusion over a sweetheart neckline and a racerback with strap details. Exposed at the midriff with a faux two-piece design this stunner adds a dose of allure to the entire look. Opulently crafted with a sheath silhouette the skirt falls fluidly down to an iridescent sweep train. Shine from all angles in this charming by Elizabeth K masterpiece. Style: elizabethk_GL2333 Details: Sequined Silhouette Racerback with Strap Details Zipper Full-Length Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..