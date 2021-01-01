Elizabeth K - GL2148 Beaded Sweetheart A-Line Gown

Please refer to the Junior size chart Surround yourself with decadence in a dazzling gown from Elizabeth K GL2148X. This chiffon long gown showcases a strapless sweetheart neckline. Intricate beads composed the sweetheart bodice and form the empire waist. You are princess for an evening in this beautiful design by Elizabeth K. Style: elizabethk_GL2148 Details: Chiffon skirt A-line silhouette Strapless Sweetheart neck Beaded bodice Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Empire Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..