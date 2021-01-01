Elizabeth K - GL2094 Bead Embellished Asymmetric Neck Chiffon Gown

Please refer to the Junior size chart Draw out the princess in you with this Elizabeth K GL2094. This long gown features a diagonal neckline with one shoulder strap that creates an asymmetrical look. Exquisite bead embellishments beautify the bodice wrapping around the back. This Elizabeth K is awesome for Prom or for any special night event! Style: elizabethk_GL2094 Details: Bead embellished Chiffon fabric One shoulder Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..