GLS by Gloria - GL1836 Embroidered Deep Scalloped V-Neck A-Line Gown

Please refer to the Junior size chart. Stand out in every occasion with this daring creation by GLS by Gloria GL1836. Appeals in a sleeveless deep scalloped V-neckline with sheer inset at mid-bust. The bodice is adorned with embroidery and from the waist flourishes a full length A-line skirt. This GLS by Gloria dress is an absolute breathtaking look. Style: elizabethk_GL1836 Details: Sleeveless Scalloped plunging neckline Sheer inset Fitted bodice Embroidery A-line skirt Length: Long Neckline: Deep Scalloped V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.