From elizabeth k
Elizabeth K - GL1415 Bejeweled Illusion Trumpet Gown
Please refer to the Junior size chart Reveal the most stylish version of yourself in this magnificently ornate Elizabeth K GL1415 creation. Embellished with iridescent crystals on the sheer yoke and a fitted nude silhouette this stunning piece shows a bateau illusion over a sweetheart neckline cap sleeves and an intricate mesh full back. Nipped at the waist with a shirred wide band the flowing lace trumpet gown sculpts and flares at a sweep train. Stay as fabulously elegant in this stylish Elizabeth K masterpiece. Style: elizabethk_GL1415 Details: Bejeweled Sheer Yoke Pleated Overlapped Band Lace Cap Sleeves Illusion Back Nude Base Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Illusion Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..