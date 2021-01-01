From troy rlm lighting

Troy RLM Lighting GL122HS24 Globe Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Blue Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Troy RLM Lighting GL122HS24 Globe Single Light 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed of aluminumComes with an acrylic shadeRequires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbIncludes a 24" downrodMade in the United StatesUL rated for damp locationsComes with a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 12"Shade Height: 12"Shade Diameter: 12"Canopy Height: 2-3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Blue

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com