Kovacs GK P3834 1 Light Full Sized Pendant with Clear with Amber Shade from the Soft Collection Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kovacs GK P3834 1 Light Full Sized Pendant with Clear with Amber Shade from the Soft Collection Single Light Full Sized Pendant with Clear with Amber Shade from the Soft CollectionFeatures:Clear with Amber glass shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaMaximum Height: 53.25 The maximum height the product needs to hang using included chains or rodsSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Height: 17.25"Width: 17"Energy Star: NoSince 1954, George Kovacs has been at the forefront of developing the modern and contemporary design concept. These bold ideas have been conceived, then incorporated, into visionary lighting designs. They have become the favorites of today, and the bold trendsetting styles of the future. Kovacs lighting fixtures cover the array of indoor lighting including: chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, bathroom lights, lamps, track and under cabinet lighting. Experience for yourself the visionary legacy of George Kovacs in the choice of lighting in your own home. Chrome