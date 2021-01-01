From kovacs
Kovacs GK P053 1 Light Arc Floor Lamp from the George's Reading Room Collection Chrome Lamps Floor Lamps Arc Lamps
Kovacs GK P053 1 Light Arc Floor Lamp from the George's Reading Room Collection The E27 (Edison 27mm), Edison Screw (ES). The standard in countries that use 220–240 volts AC domestic power, the E27 are the most common screw-mount size.Specifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 75.25"Location Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 52.54 lbsShade Height: 9"Shade Material: MetalShade Width: 12"Switch Location: Foot SwitchSwitch Type: On / OffUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 150Watts Per Bulb: 150Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Since 1954, George Kovacs has been at the forefront of developing the modern and contemporary design concept. These bold ideas have been conceived, then incorporated, into visionary lighting designs. They have become the favorites of today and the bold trendsetting styles of the future. Kovacs lighting fixtures cover the array of indoor lighting including: chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, lamps, track and under cabinet lighting. Experience for yourself the visionary legacy of George Kovacs in the choice of floor, table, or desk lamps in your own home. Arc Lamps Chrome