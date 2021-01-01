From gentle souls by kenneth cole
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Gisele 65 Sporty Slide
The Gentle SoulsÂ® by Kenneth Cole Gisele 65 Sporty Slide sandal has a sleek look with a wide vamp strap and an open toe with toe ring accent that will modernize your warm-weather style. Soft leather upper material. Slip-on styling. Supple leather lining for a luxurious next-to-skin feel. Cushioned leather footbed for underfoot comfort. Contrasting platform and wrapped wedge heel. Flexible outsole with rib tread for added traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 13 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.