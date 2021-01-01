From skechers
Girls' Skechers Microstrides School Trendz T-Strap
Classic style and comfort suits her to a T with the Skechers Microstrides School Trendz T-Strap. Smooth synthetic in a casual comfort T-strap mary jane school uniform-style sneaker with stitching accents and Air Cooled Memory Foam insole. Features and Benefits Smooth clean synthetic 'duraleather' upper Synthetic upper is durable and easy care Casual comfort school uniform style T-strap mary jane sneaker design Stitching accents Quilt-style diamond stitching detail on front and side panels Stitched collar trim Front panel joins instep strap for classic T-strap shape Instep strap with emboss logo detail and adjustable side hook and loop closure Padded collar Soft fabric shoe lining Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole Matching clean-look midsole design Shock absorbing material midsole Super flexible traction outsole 3/4 inch built in heel Clean smooth single-color design ideal for school uniform wear