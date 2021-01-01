From penelope plumm
Penelope Plumm Girls' Fabric Face Masks - Black Kitty Face Kids Assorted 5-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Black Kitty Face Kids Assorted 5-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. With bold prints and a cotton lining, this set of non-medical face masks provides charm and comfort to your kiddo.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes one black kitty face non-medical face mask, one pink and orange camo non-medical face mask, one blue and yellow gradient non-medical face mask, one gray and white floral stripes non-medical face mask and one blue and red abstract non-medical face mask (five masks total)Elastic ear loopsBig kid (6 to 9 years): 7'' W x 5'' HLittle kid (4 to 6 years): 6'' W x 4.5'' HSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandex Lining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.