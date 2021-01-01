Penelope Plumm Girls' Fabric Face Masks - Dark Navy Mermaid Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set Of Three

Dark Navy Mermaid Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set Of Three. These masks features a cotton lining and an assortment of colorful prints. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes one navy mermaid mask, one navy floral mask and one teal floral mask (three pieces total)Elastic ear loopsSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.