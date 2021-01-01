From penelope plumm
Penelope Plumm Girls' Fabric Face Masks - Dark Cyan Ladybug Kids Assorted 4-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Dark Cyan Ladybug Kids Assorted 4-Piece Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Boasting bold prints for your little one, this set provides charming style with a comfortable cotton lining. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes one dark cyan ladybug non-medical face mask, one white popsicle non-medical face mask, one beige butterfly non-medical mask and one white floral non-medical face mask (four masks total)Elastic ear loopsBig kid (6 to 9 years): 6.5'' W x 4'' HLittle kid (4 to 6 years): 5.5'' W x 2.5'' HSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandex Lining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.