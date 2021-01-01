From millie loves lily
Millie Loves Lily Girls' Fabric Face Masks - Cream Pony 4-Piece Kids Pleated Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Cream Pony 4-Piece Kids Pleated Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Provide more coverage options for your little one with these pleated non-medical face masks that have cotton lining inside and whimsical prints outside.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment. Made for ZulilyIncludes one teal pony, one brown stripe pony, one cream pony and one teal stripe unicorn face mask (four masks total)Elastic ear loopsSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow 3-4 weeks for its journey to you.