From peppymini
PeppyMini Girls' Fabric Face Masks - Green & Black Abstract Assorted 5-Piece Kids Non-Medical Face Mask Set
Green & Black Abstract Assorted 5-Piece Kids Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Your kiddo can keep their face comfortably covered with this cotton-lined, non-medical mask crafted with ear loops to keep things in place and a fun print that's sure to brighten the day. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes five green abstract face masks6-12 years: 7'' W x 4'' H3T-6 years: 6.5'' W x 4'' HSelf: 90% polyester / 10% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow 3-4 weeks for its journey to you.