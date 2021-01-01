From champion life
Champion LIFE Girlfriend T-Shirt
Add a touch of style to your attire wearing the Champion LIFE Girlfriend T-Shirt. This t-shirt features comfortable materials that make it perfect for all day wear. It's design allows endless styling possibilities and it will become a staple in the wardrobe. Screenprint multicolor block logo center chest. C patch logo on sleeve. Double-needle stitching throughout. Ribbed crew neck. Short sleeved. Regular fit. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.