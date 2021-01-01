Giraffe Table Lamp by Jonathan Adler - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (7265)

The Giraffe Table Lamp from Jonathan Adler showcases simple silhouettes and gestured shapes pared down to their most fundamental forms. It starts its journey in the Soho pottery studio where Jonathan and his team hand-sculpt the original model in clay. The prototype is then sent to their workshop in Peru, where skilled artisans produce each piece in high-fired stoneware, as well as its beautiful white paper shade. Jonathan Adler pairs modernist forms with bold colors and groovy graphics. Their line of decorative objects, kitchen accessories and textiles embody a commitment to impeccable craftsmanship and panache. A potter by trade, Jonathan Adler started his own line of pottery in 1994 after Barney's took an interest in his designs and placed an order. After three busy years of fulfilling orders, Jonathan Adler connected with Aid to Artisans, a program created to help artisans in developing countries make product for the American market. Jonathan Adler established his own workshop in Peru, increasing productivity without sacrificing quality and enabling the Jonathan Adler brand to grow. In 1998, the first Jonathan Adler store opened in the Soho neighborhood of New York City. Three years later, Jonathan Adler went bi-coastal and opened a shop in Los Angeles. The Jonathan Adler brand continued to expand, adding a line of furniture, bedding, towels, and stationary. Inspired by his love for color and keen eye for design, Jonathan Adler began taking on interior design projects in 2002. Some notable Jonathan Adler design projects include The Parker Palm Springs Hotel and a real life Malibu Dream House in honor of Barbie's 50th Anniversary. With fourteen stores across the United States, and a well-rounded collection of pottery, textiles, furniture, and unique home accessories, Jonathan Adler has become a well-known name in the design world. Color: White. Finish: Matte White