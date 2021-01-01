From giraffe african animals gifts

Giraffe African Safari Zoo Gift Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Giraffe Gift For Any African Animals Lover, Africa Fan Who Loves Wildlife. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Giraffes And Who Loves African Safari. Makes A Great Giraffe Gift For Any Fan Of African Animals. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Africa And Wildlife. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com