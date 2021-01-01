Giovannina Floral Yellow/Pink Area Rug

Introduce the carefree vibe of Bohemian styling into your place with this unconventional area rug that features a blend of cool and warm tones to instantly uplift the ambiance of any room. Made to stand the test of time, this rug is constructed in Turkey with 100% polypropylene ensuring durability, stain resistance, and easy care to meet the needs of moderate foot traffic in bedrooms, living space, or sitting areas of your home. With fashion-forward colors in traditional patterns, this area rug will add a traditional touch to your home with a modern flair.