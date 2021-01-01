From blendily
Ginkgo Glow Facial Exfoliator - 1 OZ
An exfoliating mix of ginkgo leaf and grains provides a great texture to slough off dead facial skin. Our Ginkgo Glow exfoliator combines the antioxidant & anti-inflammatory effects of ginkgo leaf with a fine polishing texture of brown rice & garbanzo flours. Clary Sage & Blood Orange essential oils lend their astringent & antibacterial properties and provide an uplifting scent to the mixture. The ginkgo tree is one of the oldest living plant species on the planet and is often called a living fossil. Ginkgo Glow provides a gateway to ancient plant energy to brighten your complexion.