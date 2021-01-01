From household essentials
Household Essentials Ginger Cream Swirl Two Tone Basket Handwoven in Corn Leaf and Cattail
This large woven basket is a timeless and practical storage solution or decorative addition to any home. With a variety of potential applications, no matter how you use this basket, it’s sure to add sophisticated style. The basket is made of soft, durable handwoven cattail and corn leaf, giving the basket just enough structure to stand on its own and hold its shape while still being soft and flexible. The basket has a cylindrical shape and flat bottom in addition to two handles for easy carrying. The basket is woven in a subtle and neutral pattern, adding an additional decorative element. This basket can be used in a number of ways in any home. It’s popularly used in a living room, bedroom, or den to hold extra blankets or pillows; to hold toiletries or towels in the bathroom; as a laundry hamper; or as a decorative covering for a planter. No matter how you use this basket, it’s sure to be enjoyed as a timeless addition to your home.