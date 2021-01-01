Ginger Bread Gender Reveal Baby Announcement Christmas Party T-Shirt

He Or She What Will It Be? - This cute ginger breads design is for a mom, dad, grandma or grandpa who are happy preparing for a baby shower, gender reveal Christmas theme party to welcome the baby, either boy or girl during the season of Christmastide. This holiday season design is for parents who are expecting a baby and celebrating Christmas. Ideal for those who love seeing Christmas trees, Christmas lights or nativity scenes. Perfect for the day of Noël, Nativity, Xmas or christmas eve. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem