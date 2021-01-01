Zevia Ginger Beer, 7.5oz (Pack of 12) Zero Calories or Sugar, Naturally Sweetened with Stevia Leaf Extract , A Perfect Drink Mixer, 7.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)

Pick a flavor: Zevia zero-calorie ginger beer mixer gives you the bold, complex flavor you want, with a hint of citrus. Easy to drink & sweetened with only Stevia, mix it with your favorite alcohol, or try in a Moscow Mule or dark and Stormy cocktail Zero Guilt: Zevia Zero-Calorie Ginger Beer is refreshing, full of flavor, and tasty. It's the naturally sweetened bubbly choice your family craves that has zero calories, zero sugar and zero artificial sweeteners so you're always full of good choices Join the Movement: whether you’re craving a burst of sweetness, a bubbly treat, drink mixer or a guilt-free beverage for movie night, Zevia got you covered. Enjoy the anytime convenience of a calorie-free, sugar free, Naturally flavored mixer any time The Smart Choice: Zevia Ginger beer mixer is zero calorie, sugar free, clear in color, gluten Free, Non GMO Project Verified, Kosher, & Vegan. Try it as a natural alternative to diet ginger beer for a crisp, spicy, bubbly sweet treat without the guilt Zeiva Quality: Here at Zevia, we feel strongly about reducing sugar consumption, using simple and Clean Ingredients you’d find in your own kitchen to create our delicious and refreshing beverages. You can find our passion in all our products