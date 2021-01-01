Marset Ginger 20 Rechargeable LED Table Lamp Set of 2 - Color: Brass - Size: 1 light

Add a warm layer of light to the smaller, more intimate spaces of your home with the Ginger 20 Rechargeable LED Table Lamp Set of 2 from Marset. Designed by Joan Gaspar in 2014, this clean, yet simple piece has gone through several incarnations over time, currently available with a clean metal composition. The silhouette consists of a wide, rounded base that matches the subtly curving shade resting above at the other end. A slim stem connects the two, and a brief, dome diffuser lies below the shade and holds an integrated LED that emits a bright glow. The shade mutes and disperses the glow into a warm and inviting illumination ideal for reading or working by. Color: Brass. Additional Color: Brushed Brass. Finish: Matte Black